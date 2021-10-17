Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
There will be player prop bets available for C.J. Uzomah ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) play the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
21.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has put together a 150-yard season on 11 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 13 times and averages 30.0 receiving yards.
- Uzomah has been the target of 13 of his team's 145 passing attempts this season, or 9.0% of the target share.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Uzomah had one receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 20.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).
- Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 269.0 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Uzomah was targeted two times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.
- Uzomah has caught seven passes on nine targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.0 yards in his last three games.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
