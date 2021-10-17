Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs downfield after completing a catch in the first quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

There will be player prop bets available for C.J. Uzomah ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) play the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 21.5 -117

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has put together a 150-yard season on 11 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 13 times and averages 30.0 receiving yards.

Uzomah has been the target of 13 of his team's 145 passing attempts this season, or 9.0% of the target share.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Uzomah had one receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 20.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).

Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 269.0 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Uzomah was targeted two times, totaling 16 yards on two receptions.

Uzomah has caught seven passes on nine targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.0 yards in his last three games.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0%

