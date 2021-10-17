Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The point total is set at 45.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 45.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Vikings put up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).

When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings rack up 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (255.8).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 255.8 yards.

The Vikings have four giveaways this season, while the Panthers have five takeaways.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Panthers average just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (21.8).

Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Panthers collect 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings allow.

When Carolina churns out more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

Carolina has not gone over the total in three home games this year.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

