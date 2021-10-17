Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The point total is set at 45.
Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in three of five games this season.
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 45.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 5.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Vikings have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Vikings put up 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers allow (17.4).
- When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings rack up 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers allow per outing (255.8).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 255.8 yards.
- The Vikings have four giveaways this season, while the Panthers have five takeaways.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Panthers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Panthers average just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings allow (21.8).
- Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
- The Panthers collect 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings allow.
- When Carolina churns out more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Panthers have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- Carolina has not gone over the total in three home games this year.
- The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 45.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
