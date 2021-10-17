Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) square off against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 249.5 -115 1.5 -141

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 73 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 16 carries.

The Colts, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.8% of the time.

Wentz accounts for 37.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Houston

In one matchup against the Texans, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 249.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.2 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have conceded seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 402-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 71.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 824 yards (274.7 per game) while completing 68 of 104 passes (65.4%), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5%

