October 17, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

69.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's team-leading 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) have come on 24 receptions (38 targets) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.9% of the 166 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Lamb was targeted six times, picking up 84 yards on four receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Lamb has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 163 yards and one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

38

22.9%

24

348

2

4

16.0%

Amari Cooper

35

21.1%

25

318

4

8

32.0%

Dalton Schultz

31

18.7%

26

280

3

4

16.0%

Cedrick Wilson

12

7.2%

10

126

2

1

4.0%

