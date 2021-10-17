Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
CeeDee Lamb has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
69.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's team-leading 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) have come on 24 receptions (38 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.9% of the 166 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
- Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Lamb was targeted six times, picking up 84 yards on four receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Lamb has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 163 yards and one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
Cedrick Wilson
12
7.2%
10
126
2
1
4.0%
