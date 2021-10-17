Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 69.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's team-leading 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) have come on 24 receptions (38 targets) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 166 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 224.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Lamb was targeted six times, picking up 84 yards on four receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Lamb has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 163 yards and one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive