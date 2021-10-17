October 17, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs after a catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Chase Claypool before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 6 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

63.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 341 receiving yards (68.2 per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches (35 targets) and one touchdown.
  • Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (35 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks are allowing 321.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool put together a 130-yard performance against the Broncos last week on five catches (26 yards per reception) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Claypool has grabbed 14 passes (21 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

35

17.9%

20

341

1

1

5.0%

Diontae Johnson

37

19.0%

25

305

3

3

15.0%

Najee Harris

39

20.0%

28

198

1

9

45.0%

JuJu Smith-Schuster

28

14.4%

15

129

0

0

0.0%

