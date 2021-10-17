Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs after a catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Chase Claypool before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 6 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -114

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 341 receiving yards (68.2 per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches (35 targets) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (35 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.

The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks are allowing 321.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 130-yard performance against the Broncos last week on five catches (26 yards per reception) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Claypool has grabbed 14 passes (21 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 35 17.9% 20 341 1 1 5.0% Diontae Johnson 37 19.0% 25 305 3 3 15.0% Najee Harris 39 20.0% 28 198 1 9 45.0% JuJu Smith-Schuster 28 14.4% 15 129 0 0 0.0%

