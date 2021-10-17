Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
There will be player prop bets available for Chase Claypool before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 6 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
63.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 341 receiving yards (68.2 per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches (35 targets) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (35 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks are allowing 321.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 130-yard performance against the Broncos last week on five catches (26 yards per reception) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Claypool has grabbed 14 passes (21 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
35
17.9%
20
341
1
1
5.0%
Diontae Johnson
37
19.0%
25
305
3
3
15.0%
Najee Harris
39
20.0%
28
198
1
9
45.0%
JuJu Smith-Schuster
28
14.4%
15
129
0
0
0.0%
