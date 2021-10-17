October 17, 2021
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland

Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

39.5

-114

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk has put together a 283-yard season on 21 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 23 times and averages 56.6 receiving yards.
  • Kirk has been the target of 13.9% (23 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
  • Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Kirk had 33 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
  • The 246.6 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kirk reeled in five passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Kirk's over his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 148 yards. He averaged 49.3 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

23

13.9%

21

283

2

3

10.7%

DeAndre Hopkins

34

20.6%

23

312

4

7

25.0%

Rondale Moore

24

14.5%

21

270

1

5

17.9%

A.J. Green

26

15.8%

16

261

2

6

21.4%

