Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
39.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has put together a 283-yard season on 21 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 23 times and averages 56.6 receiving yards.
- Kirk has been the target of 13.9% (23 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
- Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Kirk had 33 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
- The 246.6 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kirk reeled in five passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
- Kirk's over his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 148 yards. He averaged 49.3 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
23
13.9%
21
283
2
3
10.7%
DeAndre Hopkins
34
20.6%
23
312
4
7
25.0%
Rondale Moore
24
14.5%
21
270
1
5
17.9%
A.J. Green
26
15.8%
16
261
2
6
21.4%
