Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 39.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has put together a 283-yard season on 21 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 23 times and averages 56.6 receiving yards.

Kirk has been the target of 13.9% (23 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Kirk had 33 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 6.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.

The 246.6 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Kirk reeled in five passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.

Kirk's over his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 148 yards. He averaged 49.3 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9% A.J. Green 26 15.8% 16 261 2 6 21.4%

Powered By Data Skrive