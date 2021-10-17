Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
There will be player prop bets available for Chuba Hubbard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-112
21.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 56 times for 220 yards (44.0 per game).
- He has added 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).
- He has handled 56, or 38.1%, of his team's 147 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Allowing 130.0 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Vikings have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Eagles, Hubbard ran the ball 24 times for 101 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- He also hauled in five passes for 33 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hubbard has 210 rushing yards on 48 carries (70.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- And he has caught 10 passes for 74 yards (24.7 per game).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
56
38.1%
220
0
6
22.2%
3.9
Christian McCaffrey
52
35.4%
201
1
12
44.4%
3.9
Sam Darnold
22
15.0%
62
5
6
22.2%
2.8
Royce Freeman
11
7.5%
31
0
2
7.4%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive