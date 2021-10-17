Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Chuba Hubbard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -112 21.5 -117

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 56 times for 220 yards (44.0 per game).

He has added 12 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

He has handled 56, or 38.1%, of his team's 147 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Allowing 130.0 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Vikings have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Eagles, Hubbard ran the ball 24 times for 101 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

He also hauled in five passes for 33 yards.

Over his last three games, Hubbard has 210 rushing yards on 48 carries (70.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

And he has caught 10 passes for 74 yards (24.7 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 56 38.1% 220 0 6 22.2% 3.9 Christian McCaffrey 52 35.4% 201 1 12 44.4% 3.9 Sam Darnold 22 15.0% 62 5 6 22.2% 2.8 Royce Freeman 11 7.5% 31 0 2 7.4% 2.8

