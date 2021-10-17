Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they attempt to stop a five-game skid in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47 points just two times this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Bengals score 22.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per outing (27.6).

The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per contest.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).

The Lions collect just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals give up per matchup (351.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

