Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-5) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they attempt to stop a five-game skid in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 47 points for the outing.
Odds for Bengals vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 47 points just two times this season.
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 4.6 points higher than the combined 42.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Bengals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Bengals score 22.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Lions surrender per outing (27.6).
- The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions give up per contest.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).
- The Lions collect just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals give up per matchup (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Lions home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
