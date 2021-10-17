Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a point total of 48.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

In 80% of Arizona's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 51.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19 points.

The Browns rack up 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per contest (353.4).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.4 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns surrender (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals average 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per outing (298.8).

In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Arizona is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in three road games, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

