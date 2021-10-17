Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has a point total of 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- In 80% of Arizona's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2020, 0.7 more than Sunday's total.
- The 48.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 51.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Browns put up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 19 points.
- The Browns rack up 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals give up per contest (353.4).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.4 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Cardinals.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns surrender (22.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Cardinals average 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per outing (298.8).
- In games that Arizona amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- Arizona is 3-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, away from home.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- This season, in three road games, Arizona has hit the over once.
- Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.