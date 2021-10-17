Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, Sun Belt) are favored by 3.5 points when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) in Sun Belt action on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -3.5 -

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

In Coastal Carolina's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Chanticleers score 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers allow (23.5).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.5 points.

The Chanticleers average 172.5 more yards per game (552.3) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (379.8).

When Coastal Carolina picks up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (8).

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 16.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers allow (15.0).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 15.0 points.

The Mountaineers average 154.5 more yards per game (436.3) than the Chanticleers allow (281.8).

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 281.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (2).

Season Stats