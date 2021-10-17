Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will put their 21st-ranked pass defense to the test against the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 14 pass offense in the country, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by just 1.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 55.
Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-1.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this year.
- Utah State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 6.0 points more than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Rams games have an average total of 48.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies allow (29.5).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.5 points.
- The Rams rack up 396.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Aggies allow per contest.
- When Colorado State totals over 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Rams have five turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (8).
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies rack up 29.0 points per game, 9.5 more than the Rams give up (19.5).
- Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams give up per outing (287.2).
- Utah State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 287.2 yards.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Utah State
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
396.2
Avg. Total Yards
484.8
287.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
5
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8