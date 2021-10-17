Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) will put their 21st-ranked pass defense to the test against the Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 14 pass offense in the country, on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by just 1.5 points in the game. The game has a point total set at 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -1.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this year.

Utah State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.0 points more than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rams games have an average total of 48.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Rams have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rams put up 4.8 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Aggies allow (29.5).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.5 points.

The Rams rack up 396.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Aggies allow per contest.

When Colorado State totals over 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have five turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies rack up 29.0 points per game, 9.5 more than the Rams give up (19.5).

Utah State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams give up per outing (287.2).

Utah State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 287.2 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats