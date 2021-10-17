Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 82.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 37 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 523 receiving yards (104.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 21.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).

In two matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Giants.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kupp reeled in seven passes for 92 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has 21 catches (on 35 targets) for 252 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.0 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

