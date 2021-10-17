October 17, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

82.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 37 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 523 receiving yards (104.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 21.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).
  • In two matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Giants.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kupp reeled in seven passes for 92 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp has 21 catches (on 35 targets) for 252 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.0 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

