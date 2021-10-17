Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Before placing any wagers on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
82.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 37 receptions (on 56 targets) for a team-high 523 receiving yards (104.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 21.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).
- In two matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Giants.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kupp reeled in seven passes for 92 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp has 21 catches (on 35 targets) for 252 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 84.0 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
