Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Author:
Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Sutton's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

63.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 217.2 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 120-yard performance against the Steelers last week on seven catches (17.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Sutton has caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

39

22.9%

25

377

1

3

13.0%

Tim Patrick

28

16.5%

22

302

2

5

21.7%

Noah Fant

31

18.2%

21

176

2

5

21.7%

Melvin Gordon III

13

7.6%

10

96

0

1

4.3%

