Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Sutton's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
63.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 217.2 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Sutton put together a 120-yard performance against the Steelers last week on seven catches (17.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Sutton has caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
Melvin Gordon III
13
7.6%
10
96
0
1
4.3%
