There will be player prop bets available for Courtland Sutton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Sutton's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -113

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches (39 targets) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 217.2 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 120-yard performance against the Steelers last week on seven catches (17.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Sutton has caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

