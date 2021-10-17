Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
78.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) have come via 35 receptions (50 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
- Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Moore had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Vikings, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
- The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times, picking up 42 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Moore has 281 receiving yards on 21 receptions (31 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
Brandon Zylstra
5
2.7%
5
107
1
1
5.0%
