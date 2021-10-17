October 17, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

78.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) have come via 35 receptions (50 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
  • Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Moore had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Vikings, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.
  • The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times, picking up 42 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Moore has 281 receiving yards on 21 receptions (31 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

50

27.3%

35

440

3

4

20.0%

Robby Anderson

29

15.8%

12

179

1

1

5.0%

Christian McCaffrey

17

9.3%

16

163

0

1

5.0%

Brandon Zylstra

5

2.7%

5

107

1

1

5.0%

