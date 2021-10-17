Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before D.J. Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 78.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) have come via 35 receptions (50 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 27.3% (50 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.

Moore (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Moore had 61 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Vikings, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Vikings.

The 263.4 passing yards the Vikings allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times, picking up 42 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Moore has 281 receiving yards on 21 receptions (31 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0% Brandon Zylstra 5 2.7% 5 107 1 1 5.0%

