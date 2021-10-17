Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

D.K. Metcalf has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 62.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has also chipped in with 25 grabs for 383 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 38 times and averages 76.6 receiving yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 38 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his one matchup against the Steelers, Metcalf's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Steelers.

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Metcalf put together a 98-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.6 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.

Metcalf hauled in 270 yards (on 15 catches) with four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 90.0 yards per game.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive