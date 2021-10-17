Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
D.K. Metcalf has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
62.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has also chipped in with 25 grabs for 383 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 38 times and averages 76.6 receiving yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 38 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- Metcalf (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his one matchup against the Steelers, Metcalf's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Steelers.
- This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Metcalf put together a 98-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.6 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Metcalf hauled in 270 yards (on 15 catches) with four touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 90.0 yards per game.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
