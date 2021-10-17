Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) tackle in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 279.5 -115 1.5 -230 7.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has attempted 25 of his 165 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Prescott threw for 212 passing yards, 67.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 71.2% of his passes (57-of-80), with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 15 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive