October 17, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) tackle in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

279.5

-115

1.5

-230

7.5

-110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has attempted 25 of his 165 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Prescott threw for 212 passing yards, 67.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
  • The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 71.2% of his passes (57-of-80), with 10 touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 15 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

38

22.9%

24

348

2

4

16.0%

Amari Cooper

35

21.1%

25

318

4

8

32.0%

Dalton Schultz

31

18.7%

26

280

3

4

16.0%

