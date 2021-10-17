Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
279.5
-115
1.5
-230
7.5
-110
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has attempted 25 of his 165 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Prescott threw for 212 passing yards, 67.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
- The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- In his last three games, Prescott has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 71.2% of his passes (57-of-80), with 10 touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 15 carries.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
