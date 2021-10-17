Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dalvin Cook and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 68.5 -115 19.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cook has 226 rushing yards (45.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

And he has added 10 catches for 70 yards (14.0 per game).

He has received 51 of his team's 134 carries this season (38.1%).

The Vikings have called a pass in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Cook's 61 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Panthers are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.

Allowing 94.2 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Panthers have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.

Cook has nine carries for 34 yards (11.3 yards per game) over his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 51 38.1% 226 1 5 31.2% 4.4 Alexander Mattison 65 48.5% 258 0 8 50.0% 4.0 Kirk Cousins 6 4.5% 41 0 1 6.2% 6.8 Ameer Abdullah 7 5.2% 30 0 0 0.0% 4.3

Powered By Data Skrive