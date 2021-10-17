Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with running back Damien Harris (37) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 49.5 -115 6.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has churned out a team-high 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also added seven catches for 46 yards (9.2 per game).

He has handled 63, or 57.8%, of his team's 109 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Harris' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 49.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

Conceding 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Cowboys have given up three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Harris ran for 58 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Harris has 68 rushing yards on 24 carries (22.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 63 57.8% 230 2 9 42.9% 3.7 James White 10 9.2% 38 1 2 9.5% 3.8 Mac Jones 8 7.3% 30 0 1 4.8% 3.8 Brandon Bolden 7 6.4% 29 0 3 14.3% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive