Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
49.5
-115
6.5
-110
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has churned out a team-high 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He's also added seven catches for 46 yards (9.2 per game).
- He has handled 63, or 57.8%, of his team's 109 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Harris' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 49.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Conceding 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Cowboys have given up three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Harris ran for 58 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has 68 rushing yards on 24 carries (22.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
63
57.8%
230
2
9
42.9%
3.7
James White
10
9.2%
38
1
2
9.5%
3.8
Mac Jones
8
7.3%
30
0
1
4.8%
3.8
Brandon Bolden
7
6.4%
29
0
3
14.3%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive