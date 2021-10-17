October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with running back Damien Harris (37) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with running back Damien Harris (37) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

49.5

-115

6.5

-110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has churned out a team-high 230 rushing yards (46.0 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He's also added seven catches for 46 yards (9.2 per game).
  • He has handled 63, or 57.8%, of his team's 109 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Harris' zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 49.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Conceding 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Cowboys have given up three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Harris ran for 58 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has 68 rushing yards on 24 carries (22.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

63

57.8%

230

2

9

42.9%

3.7

James White

10

9.2%

38

1

2

9.5%

3.8

Mac Jones

8

7.3%

30

0

1

4.8%

3.8

Brandon Bolden

7

6.4%

29

0

3

14.3%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive