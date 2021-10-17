Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is carted off the field after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Daniel Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 231.5 -113 1.5 150

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has passed for 1,282 yards (256.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes (101-for-157), with four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 197 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.

Jones has attempted 15 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Rams, Jones threw for 190 passing yards, 41.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 294.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 98-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 38.5% of his passes.

Jones has thrown for 766 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (57-of-88), with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (255.3 per game).

He has added 75 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive