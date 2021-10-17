October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is carted off the field after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is carted off the field after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Daniel Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

231.5

-113

1.5

150

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has passed for 1,282 yards (256.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes (101-for-157), with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 197 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.
  • Jones has attempted 15 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 34.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Rams, Jones threw for 190 passing yards, 41.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Rams.
  • The Rams are giving up 294.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 98-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 38.5% of his passes.
  • Jones has thrown for 766 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (57-of-88), with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (255.3 per game).
  • He has added 75 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

29

15.8%

17

282

0

1

4.8%

Kadarius Toney

27

14.8%

20

281

0

2

9.5%

Sterling Shepard

22

12.0%

18

223

1

4

19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive