Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Darrell Henderson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
75.5
-117
15.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson's team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 10 passes for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
- He has received 60 of his team's 128 carries this season (46.9%).
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 54.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.
- Conceding 138.4 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 28th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Henderson rushed 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He added 17 yards on one reeption.
- In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 171 yards (57.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- Henderson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
60
46.9%
294
3
10
38.5%
4.9
Sony Michel
45
35.2%
163
1
8
30.8%
3.6
Robert Woods
4
3.1%
18
0
1
3.8%
4.5
Matthew Stafford
16
12.5%
14
0
6
23.1%
0.9
