October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Henderson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

75.5

-117

15.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson's team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 10 passes for 90 yards (18.0 per game).
  • He has received 60 of his team's 128 carries this season (46.9%).
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 54.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.
  • Conceding 138.4 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 28th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Henderson rushed 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 17 yards on one reeption.
  • In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 171 yards (57.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
  • Henderson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

60

46.9%

294

3

10

38.5%

4.9

Sony Michel

45

35.2%

163

1

8

30.8%

3.6

Robert Woods

4

3.1%

18

0

1

3.8%

4.5

Matthew Stafford

16

12.5%

14

0

6

23.1%

0.9

Powered By Data Skrive