Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Henderson will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 75.5 -117 15.5 -115

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson's team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns.

And he has caught 10 passes for 90 yards (18.0 per game).

He has received 60 of his team's 128 carries this season (46.9%).

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 54.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Giants.

Conceding 138.4 rushing yards per game, the Giants have the 28th-ranked run defense in the league.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Henderson rushed 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He added 17 yards on one reeption.

In his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 171 yards (57.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Henderson also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 per game).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 60 46.9% 294 3 10 38.5% 4.9 Sony Michel 45 35.2% 163 1 8 30.8% 3.6 Robert Woods 4 3.1% 18 0 1 3.8% 4.5 Matthew Stafford 16 12.5% 14 0 6 23.1% 0.9

Powered By Data Skrive