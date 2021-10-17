October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Darren Waller has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

59.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Waller has caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 319 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 205 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Waller's 67.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos are 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Waller grabbed four passes for 45 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three outings, Waller's 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

