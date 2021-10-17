Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
Darren Waller has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waller has caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 319 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 205 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Waller's 67.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos are 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Waller grabbed four passes for 45 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three outings, Waller's 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
