Darren Waller has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -114

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waller has caught 28 passes on 48 targets for 319 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 205 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Waller's 67.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Broncos are 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Waller grabbed four passes for 45 yards while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three outings, Waller's 13 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

