Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 97.5 -114

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has reeled in 42 balls, with a team-best 579 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 115.8 yards per game.

Adams has been the target of 61 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 35.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 26.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (255.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have conceded eight passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Adams was targeted 16 times and totaled 206 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Adams has 29 receptions (on 45 targets) for 402 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 134.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4% Allen Lazard 10 5.9% 7 97 0 1 3.6%

