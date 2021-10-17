Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
97.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has reeled in 42 balls, with a team-best 579 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 115.8 yards per game.
- Adams has been the target of 61 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 35.9% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 26.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Adams will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (255.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have conceded eight passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Adams was targeted 16 times and totaled 206 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Adams has 29 receptions (on 45 targets) for 402 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 134.0 yards per game.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
Allen Lazard
10
5.9%
7
97
0
1
3.6%
