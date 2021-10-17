October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 6 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

97.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has reeled in 42 balls, with a team-best 579 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and is averaging 115.8 yards per game.
  • Adams has been the target of 61 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 35.9% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.4% passing plays and 42.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 26.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Adams will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (255.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears have conceded eight passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Adams was targeted 16 times and totaled 206 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Adams has 29 receptions (on 45 targets) for 402 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 134.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

61

35.9%

42

579

2

7

25.0%

Randall Cobb

14

8.2%

11

157

2

3

10.7%

Aaron Jones

19

11.2%

17

132

3

6

21.4%

Allen Lazard

10

5.9%

7

97

0

1

3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive