Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
David Johnson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals play in Week 6 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
20.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has run for 72 yards on 18 carries (14.4 ypg).
- And he has caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with one TD.
- He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).
- The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in two matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- Johnson will go up against a Colts squad that allows 108.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (one this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Johnson rushed two times for five yards.
- He also caught five passes for 46 yards.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has run for 37 yards on nine carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 73 yards.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
18
14.1%
72
0
1
5.6%
4.0
Mark Ingram II
68
53.1%
212
1
13
72.2%
3.1
Tyrod Taylor
5
3.9%
55
1
2
11.1%
11.0
Phillip Lindsay
29
22.7%
50
1
2
11.1%
1.7
