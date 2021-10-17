Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the direction of running back David Johnson (31) as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

David Johnson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals play in Week 6 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 20.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has run for 72 yards on 18 carries (14.4 ypg).

And he has caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with one TD.

He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).

The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in two matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

Johnson will go up against a Colts squad that allows 108.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's top defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (one this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Johnson rushed two times for five yards.

He also caught five passes for 46 yards.

Over his last three games, Johnson has run for 37 yards on nine carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 73 yards.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 18 14.1% 72 0 1 5.6% 4.0 Mark Ingram II 68 53.1% 212 1 13 72.2% 3.1 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.9% 55 1 2 11.1% 11.0 Phillip Lindsay 29 22.7% 50 1 2 11.1% 1.7

Powered By Data Skrive