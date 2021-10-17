Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 221.5 -113 1.5 145

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on five carries.

The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has attempted eight of his 96 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his passes for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Mills has thrown for 567 passing yards over his last three games (189.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (51-of-78), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 44 31.4% 31 392 1 3 18.8% Chris Conley 10 7.1% 6 124 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 16 11.4% 13 113 1 3 18.8%

Powered By Data Skrive