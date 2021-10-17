October 17, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

221.5

-113

1.5

145

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on five carries.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has attempted eight of his 96 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his passes for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Mills has thrown for 567 passing yards over his last three games (189.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (51-of-78), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

