Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Davis Mills has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
221.5
-113
1.5
145
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 669 yards (133.8 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (0.6 ypg) on five carries.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has attempted eight of his 96 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The 274.0 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (3.0 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his passes for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Mills has thrown for 567 passing yards over his last three games (189.0 per game) and has a 65.4% completion percentage (51-of-78), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
44
31.4%
31
392
1
3
18.8%
Chris Conley
10
7.1%
6
124
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
16
11.4%
13
113
1
3
18.8%
