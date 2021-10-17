October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is slow to get up after missing a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl San Francisco 49ers At Arizona Cardinals

Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is slow to get up after missing a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl San Francisco 49ers At Arizona Cardinals

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) meet in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

70.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hopkins has 23 catches on 34 targets, with a team-high 312 receiving yards (62.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Hopkins has been the target of 20.6% (34 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
  • Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Hopkins has averaged 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hopkins, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 87 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Hopkins has racked up 58.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

34

20.6%

23

312

4

7

25.0%

Christian Kirk

23

13.9%

21

283

2

3

10.7%

Rondale Moore

24

14.5%

21

270

1

5

17.9%

A.J. Green

26

15.8%

16

261

2

6

21.4%

Powered By Data Skrive