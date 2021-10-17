Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) meet in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hopkins has 23 catches on 34 targets, with a team-high 312 receiving yards (62.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Hopkins has been the target of 20.6% (34 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
- Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Hopkins has averaged 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hopkins, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 87 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Hopkins has racked up 58.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
34
20.6%
23
312
4
7
25.0%
Christian Kirk
23
13.9%
21
283
2
3
10.7%
Rondale Moore
24
14.5%
21
270
1
5
17.9%
A.J. Green
26
15.8%
16
261
2
6
21.4%
