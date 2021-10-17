Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is slow to get up after missing a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl San Francisco 49ers At Arizona Cardinals

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) meet in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hopkins has 23 catches on 34 targets, with a team-high 312 receiving yards (62.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hopkins has been the target of 20.6% (34 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.

Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Hopkins has averaged 55 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hopkins, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Hopkins was targeted nine times, picking up 87 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Hopkins has racked up 58.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9% A.J. Green 26 15.8% 16 261 2 6 21.4%

