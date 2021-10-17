Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High. Las Vegas is a 4-point underdog. The point total is set at 43.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points or more only one time this year.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.3 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 42.4, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Broncos put up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders surrender (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Broncos collect only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders give up per contest (339.8).

In games that Denver picks up over 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Raiders covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Raiders rack up 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos allow (15.2).

When Las Vegas scores more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos give up per outing (292.4).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 292.4 yards.

This season the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.