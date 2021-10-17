Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
261.5
-115
1.5
-124
6.5
-110
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Carr has thrown for 1,605 yards (321.0 per game) while completing 131 of 205 passes (63.9%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 29 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 205 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Denver
- Carr averaged 245.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Broncos, 15.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in six of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Carr completed 62.9% of his passes for 206 yards with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Carr has recorded 788 passing yards (262.7 yards per game) while going 69-for-112 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive