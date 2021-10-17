Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 261.5 -115 1.5 -124 6.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Carr has thrown for 1,605 yards (321.0 per game) while completing 131 of 205 passes (63.9%), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 29 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 205 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Denver

Carr averaged 245.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Broncos, 15.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in six of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TDs two times.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Carr completed 62.9% of his passes for 206 yards with one interception.

Over his last three games, Carr has recorded 788 passing yards (262.7 yards per game) while going 69-for-112 (61.6% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0%

