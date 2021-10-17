October 17, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

97.5

-117

12.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Season Stats

  • Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 142 times for 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 125 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on 14 catches.
  • He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his three career matchups against them, Henry has averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game versus the Bills, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Henry will go up against a Bills squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bills are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdown conceded (one).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Henry has racked up 90 carries for 400 yards (133.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also has five catches for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

142

82.6%

640

7

22

88.0%

4.5

Ryan Tannehill

17

9.9%

130

1

3

12.0%

7.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

4.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

1.2%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

