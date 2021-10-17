Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo
Derrick Henry will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
97.5
-117
12.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Bills Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 142 times for 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also has 125 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on 14 catches.
- He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his three career matchups against them, Henry has averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game versus the Bills, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- Henry will go up against a Bills squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bills are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdown conceded (one).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- In his last three games, Henry has racked up 90 carries for 400 yards (133.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He also has five catches for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
142
82.6%
640
7
22
88.0%
4.5
Ryan Tannehill
17
9.9%
130
1
3
12.0%
7.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
4.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
1.2%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
