Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 6 matchup sees Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 97.5 -117 12.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 142 times for 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also has 125 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on 14 catches.

He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his three career matchups against them, Henry has averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game versus the Bills, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

Henry will go up against a Bills squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bills are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdown conceded (one).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

In his last three games, Henry has racked up 90 carries for 400 yards (133.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 142 82.6% 640 7 22 88.0% 4.5 Ryan Tannehill 17 9.9% 130 1 3 12.0% 7.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 4.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.2% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

