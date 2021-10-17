Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after catching a fifty yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Diontae Johnson will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has chipped in with 25 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and averages 61.0 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 19.0% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Johnson collected 17 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Seahawks, 46.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are giving up 321.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 72-yard performance against the Broncos last week on two catches (36 yards per reception) while being targeted two times and scoring one touchdown.

Johnson has tacked on 11 grabs for 164 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averaged 54.7 receiving yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 37 19.0% 25 305 3 3 15.0% Chase Claypool 35 17.9% 20 341 1 1 5.0% Najee Harris 39 20.0% 28 198 1 9 45.0% JuJu Smith-Schuster 28 14.4% 15 129 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive