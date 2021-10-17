Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
Diontae Johnson will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) play the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
63.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has chipped in with 25 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and averages 61.0 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.0% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 65.9% passing plays and 34.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Johnson collected 17 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Seahawks, 46.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks are giving up 321.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 72-yard performance against the Broncos last week on two catches (36 yards per reception) while being targeted two times and scoring one touchdown.
- Johnson has tacked on 11 grabs for 164 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and averaged 54.7 receiving yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
37
19.0%
25
305
3
3
15.0%
Chase Claypool
35
17.9%
20
341
1
1
5.0%
Najee Harris
39
20.0%
28
198
1
9
45.0%
JuJu Smith-Schuster
28
14.4%
15
129
0
0
0.0%
