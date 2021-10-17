October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Emmanuel Sanders' player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

55.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 31 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sanders reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted five times.
  • Sanders has added 13 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 74.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

