Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Before placing any bets on Emmanuel Sanders' player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
55.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 31 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sanders reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted five times.
- Sanders has added 13 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 74.0 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
