Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Emmanuel Sanders' player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 55.5 -113

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has caught 19 passes on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 31 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In two matchups, Sanders has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 279.2 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sanders reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted five times.

Sanders has added 13 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 74.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

