Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
Ezekiel Elliott has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
77.5
-112
12.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has churned out a team-best 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 85 of his team's 163 carries this season (52.1%).
- The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- In his single career matchup against them, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards against the Patriots, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 15th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.
- The Patriots have allowed three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Giants, Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 110 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He added two yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Elliott has run for 348 yards on 58 carries (116.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He also has five catches for 23 yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
85
52.1%
452
5
16
55.2%
5.3
Tony Pollard
51
31.3%
325
1
6
20.7%
6.4
Dak Prescott
19
11.7%
60
0
6
20.7%
3.2
CeeDee Lamb
3
1.8%
16
0
1
3.4%
5.3
