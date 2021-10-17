October 17, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

77.5

-112

12.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has churned out a team-best 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 85 of his team's 163 carries this season (52.1%).
  • The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • In his single career matchup against them, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards against the Patriots, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 15th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have allowed three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Giants, Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 110 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added two yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Elliott has run for 348 yards on 58 carries (116.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has five catches for 23 yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

85

52.1%

452

5

16

55.2%

5.3

Tony Pollard

51

31.3%

325

1

6

20.7%

6.4

Dak Prescott

19

11.7%

60

0

6

20.7%

3.2

CeeDee Lamb

3

1.8%

16

0

1

3.4%

5.3

