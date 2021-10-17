Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 77.5 -112 12.5 -113

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has churned out a team-best 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 85 of his team's 163 carries this season (52.1%).

The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

In his single career matchup against them, Elliott notched 86 rushing yards against the Patriots, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Patriots.

In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 15th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.

The Patriots have allowed three rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Giants, Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 110 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He added two yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Elliott has run for 348 yards on 58 carries (116.0 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He also has five catches for 23 yards (7.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 85 52.1% 452 5 16 55.2% 5.3 Tony Pollard 51 31.3% 325 1 6 20.7% 6.4 Dak Prescott 19 11.7% 60 0 6 20.7% 3.2 CeeDee Lamb 3 1.8% 16 0 1 3.4% 5.3

