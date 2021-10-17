Publish date:
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. A 55-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida Atlantic
-4.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 55 points just two times this year.
- In 50% of Charlotte's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 55.
- Thursday's over/under is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 6.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Owls and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Thursday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Owls have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Owls average 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).
- Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Owls average just 5.0 fewer yards per game (442.5), than the 49ers give up per matchup (447.5).
- In games that Florida Atlantic amasses more than 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-1-1 this season.
- The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The 49ers score 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Owls give up (23.0).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The 49ers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up per outing (376.2).
- When Charlotte picks up over 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the 49ers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|Charlotte
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
404.7
376.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.5
10
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
7