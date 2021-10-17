Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (19) is unable to make a catch under pressure from Air Force Falcons safety Jalen Mergerson (10) and linebacker Ethan Erickson (14) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. A 55-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -4.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 55 points just two times this year.

In 50% of Charlotte's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 55.

Thursday's over/under is 4.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.3 points above the 48.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Owls and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Owls have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls average 3.6 more points per game (29.3) than the 49ers allow (25.7).

Florida Atlantic is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Owls average just 5.0 fewer yards per game (442.5), than the 49ers give up per matchup (447.5).

In games that Florida Atlantic amasses more than 447.5 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 4-1-1 this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The 49ers score 29.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Owls give up (23.0).

When Charlotte puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The 49ers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (404.7) than the Owls give up per outing (376.2).

When Charlotte picks up over 376.2 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the 49ers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Owls have takeaways (8).

Season Stats