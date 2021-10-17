Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Freddie Swain's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 6 matchup sees Swain's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Freddie Swain Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 18.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Freddie Swain Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swain has 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

Swain has been the target of 15 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 10.6% of the target share.

Swain (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

This week Swain will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Swain put together a nine-yard performance against the Rams last week on one catch while being targeted three times.

Swain hauled in 39 yards (on five catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted nine times, and averaged 13.0 yards per game.

Swain's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

