Freddie Swain Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Before placing any bets on Freddie Swain's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 6 matchup sees Swain's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Freddie Swain Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
18.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
Freddie Swain Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swain has 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.8 yards per game.
- Swain has been the target of 15 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 10.6% of the target share.
- Swain (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- This week Swain will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Swain put together a nine-yard performance against the Rams last week on one catch while being targeted three times.
- Swain hauled in 39 yards (on five catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted nine times, and averaged 13.0 yards per game.
Swain's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
