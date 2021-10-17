Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 6-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 44.5 for the outing.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2020, 4.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Packers average 24 points per game, four more than the Bears surrender per contest (20).

When Green Bay records more than 20 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Packers collect only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per contest (332.4).

When Green Bay amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Bears put up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).

The Bears rack up 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).

This year the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

This year, in three away games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

