Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 6-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 44.5 for the outing.
Odds for Packers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2020, 4.5 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Packers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Packers average 24 points per game, four more than the Bears surrender per contest (20).
- When Green Bay records more than 20 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Packers collect only 15.2 more yards per game (347.6) than the Bears allow per contest (332.4).
- When Green Bay amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Bears put up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).
- The Bears rack up 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).
- This year the Bears have four turnovers, four fewer than the Packers have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
- Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- This year, in three away games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
- This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
