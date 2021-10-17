October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Henry Ruggs III for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

43.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Ruggs has racked up 17 catches for 348 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his two matchups against the Broncos, Ruggs' 34.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Broncos, Ruggs has not had a TD catch.
  • The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Ruggs was targeted three times and totaled 51 yards on three receptions.
  • Ruggs has racked up 189 yards during his last three games (63.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

