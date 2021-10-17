Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Henry Ruggs III for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
43.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs has racked up 17 catches for 348 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.
- Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his two matchups against the Broncos, Ruggs' 34.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- In two matchups versus the Broncos, Ruggs has not had a TD catch.
- The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Ruggs was targeted three times and totaled 51 yards on three receptions.
- Ruggs has racked up 189 yards during his last three games (63.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 16 targets.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
