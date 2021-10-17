Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Henry Ruggs III for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 6 when Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take on the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -112

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs has racked up 17 catches for 348 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 28 times, and averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.

Ruggs has been the target of 13.7% (28 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.

The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

In his two matchups against the Broncos, Ruggs' 34.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

In two matchups versus the Broncos, Ruggs has not had a TD catch.

The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Ruggs was targeted three times and totaled 51 yards on three receptions.

Ruggs has racked up 189 yards during his last three games (63.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

