Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) meet the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -115

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 26 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 216 yards (43.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.8% of the time while running the football 36.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 39.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.

The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Henry was targeted eight times, totaling 75 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Henry's stat line in his last three games shows 15 grabs for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 47.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 19 times.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

