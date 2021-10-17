October 17, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

50.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has collected 305 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 61.0 yards per game on 38 targets.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 38 of his team's 205 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Renfrow is averaging 42.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 8.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 222.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have given up five passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Renfrow was targeted eight times, picking up 56 yards on six receptions.
  • Renfrow's 17 receptions in his last three games are good enough for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

