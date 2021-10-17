Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has collected 305 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 61.0 yards per game on 38 targets.

Renfrow has been the target of 38 of his team's 205 passing attempts this season, or 18.5% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Renfrow is averaging 42.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Broncos, 8.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 222.8 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have given up five passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Renfrow was targeted eight times, picking up 56 yards on six receptions.

Renfrow's 17 receptions in his last three games are good enough for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 22 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive