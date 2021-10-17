Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the Houston Texans (1-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest's over/under is 43.5.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of five games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Houston's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 4.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 2.9 points more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Colts average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans surrender (28.2).

The Colts rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per contest (391.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Texans rack up 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Colts give up (25.6).

The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).

The Texans have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This season, Texans away games average 47.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

