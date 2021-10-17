Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect the Houston Texans (1-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest's over/under is 43.5.
Odds for Colts vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of five games this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Houston's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 4.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 53.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Colts games this season is 46.4, 2.9 points more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Colts average 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans surrender (28.2).
- The Colts rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per contest (391.8).
- The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Texans rack up 17.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Colts give up (25.6).
- The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).
- The Texans have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Colts home games average 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
- This season, Texans away games average 47.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
