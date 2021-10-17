Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
76.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 23 catches (on 35 targets) and leads the Bengals with 456 receiving yards (91.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 24.1% (35 total) of his team's 145 passing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Chase grabbed six passes for 159 yards (26.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
- Chase's 24 targets have led to 16 catches for 301 yards (100.3 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
