Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-5) in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 76.5 -114

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 23 catches (on 35 targets) and leads the Bengals with 456 receiving yards (91.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 24.1% (35 total) of his team's 145 passing attempts this season.

The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Chase grabbed six passes for 159 yards (26.5 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.

Chase's 24 targets have led to 16 catches for 301 yards (100.3 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

