Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) grabs his knee as he lies on the field during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Before Jakobi Meyers hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Meyers and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 60.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has grabbed 31 passes and leads his team with 302 receiving yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 60.4 yards per game.

Meyers has been the target of 24.0% (46 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Meyers' 74 receiving yards total is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 327.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Meyers was targeted five times, totaling 56 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Meyers has caught 21 passes on 31 targets for 220 yards, averaging 73.3 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

