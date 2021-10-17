Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Before Jakobi Meyers hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Meyers and the New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
60.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has grabbed 31 passes and leads his team with 302 receiving yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and averages 60.4 yards per game.
- Meyers has been the target of 24.0% (46 total) of his team's 192 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Meyers' 74 receiving yards total is 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Meyers did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 327.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Meyers was targeted five times, totaling 56 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Meyers has caught 21 passes on 31 targets for 220 yards, averaging 73.3 yards per game.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
Powered By Data Skrive