Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 28-24.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 38.5 -110 4.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has 201 yards on 63 carries (40.2 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He also has four receptions for 34 yards (6.8 per game).

He has received 63 of his team's 151 carries this season (41.7%).

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Over his eight career matchups against the Browns, Conner averaged 59.6 rushing yards per game, 21.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner, in eight matchups against the Browns, has run for a TD four times, including multiple scores in two games.

Conceding 75.6 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the second-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Browns are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

Conner put together a 29-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Conner has rushed for 122 yards on 39 carries (40.7 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He also has four catches for 34 yards (11.3 ypg).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 63 41.7% 201 5 15 51.7% 3.2 Chase Edmonds 49 32.5% 270 0 7 24.1% 5.5 Kyler Murray 30 19.9% 110 3 6 20.7% 3.7 Rondale Moore 6 4.0% 50 0 1 3.4% 8.3

Powered By Data Skrive