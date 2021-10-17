Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
James Conner has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
38.5
-110
4.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has 201 yards on 63 carries (40.2 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He also has four receptions for 34 yards (6.8 per game).
- He has received 63 of his team's 151 carries this season (41.7%).
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Over his eight career matchups against the Browns, Conner averaged 59.6 rushing yards per game, 21.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner, in eight matchups against the Browns, has run for a TD four times, including multiple scores in two games.
- Conceding 75.6 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Browns are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- Conner put together a 29-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball 10 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Conner has rushed for 122 yards on 39 carries (40.7 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He also has four catches for 34 yards (11.3 ypg).
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
63
41.7%
201
5
15
51.7%
3.2
Chase Edmonds
49
32.5%
270
0
7
24.1%
5.5
Kyler Murray
30
19.9%
110
3
6
20.7%
3.7
Rondale Moore
6
4.0%
50
0
1
3.4%
8.3
