Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
72.5
-113
12.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson's team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 14 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
- He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Robinson finished with 46 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.
- Robinson will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 133.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Dolphins have given up six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Robinson rushed 18 times for 149 yards (8.3 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Robinson has 315 yards on 51 carries (105.0 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He also has eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
67
54.9%
387
4
11
47.8%
5.8
Trevor Lawrence
24
19.7%
110
2
6
26.1%
4.6
Carlos Hyde
24
19.7%
108
0
5
21.7%
4.5
Laviska Shenault Jr.
3
2.5%
20
0
0
0.0%
6.7
Powered By Data Skrive