Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -113 12.5 -112

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 14 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Robinson finished with 46 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.

Robinson will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 133.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Dolphins have given up six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Robinson rushed 18 times for 149 yards (8.3 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Robinson has 315 yards on 51 carries (105.0 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He also has eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 67 54.9% 387 4 11 47.8% 5.8 Trevor Lawrence 24 19.7% 110 2 6 26.1% 4.6 Carlos Hyde 24 19.7% 108 0 5 21.7% 4.5 Laviska Shenault Jr. 3 2.5% 20 0 0 0.0% 6.7

