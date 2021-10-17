October 17, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for James Robinson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET airing on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

72.5

-113

12.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson's team-high 387 rushing yards (77.4 per game) have come on 67 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 14 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
  • He has handled 67, or 54.9%, of his team's 122 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Robinson finished with 46 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Robinson rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • Robinson will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 133.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Dolphins have given up six rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Robinson rushed 18 times for 149 yards (8.3 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Robinson has 315 yards on 51 carries (105.0 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He also has eight catches for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

67

54.9%

387

4

11

47.8%

5.8

Trevor Lawrence

24

19.7%

110

2

6

26.1%

4.6

Carlos Hyde

24

19.7%

108

0

5

21.7%

4.5

Laviska Shenault Jr.

3

2.5%

20

0

0

0.0%

6.7

Powered By Data Skrive