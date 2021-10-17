Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 255.5 -114 1.5 -115 8.5 -120

Lions vs. Bengals Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 1,303 yards (260.6 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes (131-for-196), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 72 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Lions, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.3% of the time while running the football 37.7% of the time.

Goff has attempted 21 of his 196 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In one matchup against the Bengals, Goff had 372 passing yards, 116.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (268.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Goff went 21-for-35 (60.0%) for 203 yards and one interception.

In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 719 yards (239.7 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (67-of-103), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 35 17.8% 29 252 1 3 14.3% T.J. Hockenson 33 16.8% 24 237 2 4 19.0% Quintez Cephus 22 11.2% 15 204 2 3 14.3%

