October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

48.5

-115

15.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has piled up 247 rushing yards (49.4 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 11 catches for 75 yards (15.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 130 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (41.5%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 25th in the league, giving up 134.4 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball eight times for 61 yards (7.6 yards per attempt).
  • Williams added three catches for 25 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He has tacked on nine catches for 69 yards (23.0 per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

54

41.5%

247

1

9

31.0%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

60

46.2%

282

2

11

37.9%

4.7

Teddy Bridgewater

13

10.0%

57

0

6

20.7%

4.4

Damarea Crockett

3

2.3%

7

0

3

10.3%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive