Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Javonte Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
48.5
-115
15.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has piled up 247 rushing yards (49.4 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 11 catches for 75 yards (15.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 130 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 25th in the league, giving up 134.4 yards per game.
- The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball eight times for 61 yards (7.6 yards per attempt).
- Williams added three catches for 25 yards.
- Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He has tacked on nine catches for 69 yards (23.0 per game).
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
54
41.5%
247
1
9
31.0%
4.6
Melvin Gordon III
60
46.2%
282
2
11
37.9%
4.7
Teddy Bridgewater
13
10.0%
57
0
6
20.7%
4.4
Damarea Crockett
3
2.3%
7
0
3
10.3%
2.3
Powered By Data Skrive