Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 48.5 -115 15.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has piled up 247 rushing yards (49.4 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.

He has tacked on 11 catches for 75 yards (15.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 130 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (41.5%).

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 25th in the league, giving up 134.4 yards per game.

The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball eight times for 61 yards (7.6 yards per attempt).

Williams added three catches for 25 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He has tacked on nine catches for 69 yards (23.0 per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 54 41.5% 247 1 9 31.0% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 60 46.2% 282 2 11 37.9% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 13 10.0% 57 0 6 20.7% 4.4 Damarea Crockett 3 2.3% 7 0 3 10.3% 2.3

