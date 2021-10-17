October 17, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville

Author:
Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) square off in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

53.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's 27 grabs (36 targets) have netted him 231 yards (46.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Waddle has been the target of 36 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while running the ball 33.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 296.0 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Waddle was targeted six times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Waddle racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 40.7 receiving yards.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

36

19.0%

27

231

1

3

23.1%

DeVante Parker

32

16.9%

17

242

1

2

15.4%

Mike Gesicki

34

18.0%

22

227

1

1

7.7%

Myles Gaskin

26

13.8%

22

131

2

1

7.7%

