Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
Jaylen Waddle will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) square off in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
53.5
-114
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's 27 grabs (36 targets) have netted him 231 yards (46.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Waddle has been the target of 36 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while running the ball 33.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 296.0 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Waddle was targeted six times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Waddle racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 40.7 receiving yards.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
36
19.0%
27
231
1
3
23.1%
DeVante Parker
32
16.9%
17
242
1
2
15.4%
Mike Gesicki
34
18.0%
22
227
1
1
7.7%
Myles Gaskin
26
13.8%
22
131
2
1
7.7%
