Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (1-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) square off in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 53.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's 27 grabs (36 targets) have netted him 231 yards (46.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Waddle has been the target of 36 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.5% of the time while running the ball 33.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 296.0 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have given up seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Waddle was targeted six times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Waddle racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 40.7 receiving yards.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 36 19.0% 27 231 1 3 23.1% DeVante Parker 32 16.9% 17 242 1 2 15.4% Mike Gesicki 34 18.0% 22 227 1 1 7.7% Myles Gaskin 26 13.8% 22 131 2 1 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive