Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) take on the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
283.5
-113
1.5
-205
7.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Burrow has collected 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) while going 104-for-145 (71.7% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 24 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 281-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He added three carries for 11 yards.
- Burrow has thrown for 801 yards (267.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 73.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
