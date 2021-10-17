Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on in the first half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 94

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) take on the Detroit Lions (0-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 283.5 -113 1.5 -205 7.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Burrow has collected 1,269 passing yards (253.8 per game) while going 104-for-145 (71.7% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 24 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 52.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.0 yards per game through the air.

The Lions' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 281-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 68.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He added three carries for 11 yards.

Burrow has thrown for 801 yards (267.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 73.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

