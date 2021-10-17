Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives over the pile for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) take on the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 79.5 -114 16.5 -109

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 73 attempts for a team-leading 327 rushing yards (65.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

He's also added 14 catches for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).

The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the NFL, giving up 134.8 yards per game.

This year the Texans have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Taylor carried the ball 15 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 116 yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Taylor has rushed for 220 yards on 41 carries (73.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has added 135 receiving yards on seven catches (45.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 73 54.9% 327 2 24 66.7% 4.5 Nyheim Hines 22 16.5% 88 1 5 13.9% 4.0 Marlon Mack 20 15.0% 85 0 2 5.6% 4.3 Carson Wentz 16 12.0% 73 0 5 13.9% 4.6

