Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) take on the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
79.5
-114
16.5
-109
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has taken 73 attempts for a team-leading 327 rushing yards (65.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He's also added 14 catches for 197 yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 73 of his team's 133 carries this season (54.9%).
- The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 87 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 7.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games against the Texans Taylor has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 26th in the NFL, giving up 134.8 yards per game.
- This year the Texans have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Taylor carried the ball 15 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 116 yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Taylor has rushed for 220 yards on 41 carries (73.3 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He has added 135 receiving yards on seven catches (45.0 yards per game) plus one TD.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
73
54.9%
327
2
24
66.7%
4.5
Nyheim Hines
22
16.5%
88
1
5
13.9%
4.0
Marlon Mack
20
15.0%
85
0
2
5.6%
4.3
Carson Wentz
16
12.0%
73
0
5
13.9%
4.6
Powered By Data Skrive