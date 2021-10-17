Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
293.5
-114
2.5
163
30.5
-110
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has passed for 1,370 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (114-for-183), with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has added 188 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 37.6 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In three matchups against the Titans, Allen averaged 188 passing yards per game, 105.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
- Allen has multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Titans.
- The 279.2 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Allen completed 57.7% of his passes for 315 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He also ran the ball 11 times for 59 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Allen has thrown for 921 yards (307.0 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (67-of-99), with nine touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
