In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 293.5 -114 2.5 163 30.5 -110

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has passed for 1,370 yards (274.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes (114-for-183), with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has added 188 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 37.6 yards per game.

The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Allen accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 183 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In three matchups against the Titans, Allen averaged 188 passing yards per game, 105.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.

Allen has multiple touchdown passes in two of those games against the Titans.

The 279.2 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Allen completed 57.7% of his passes for 315 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

He also ran the ball 11 times for 59 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Allen has thrown for 921 yards (307.0 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (67-of-99), with nine touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4%

