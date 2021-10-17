Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
46.5
-113
14.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has 122 rushing yards on 38 carries (24.4 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 10 catches for 42 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has handled 38, or 31.4%, of his team's 121 rushing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Jacobs averaged 71.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Broncos, 25.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Broncos, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are sixth in the league, allowing 85.4 yards per game.
- This year the Broncos have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Jacobs rushed 15 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Jacobs also added 19 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 88 yards (29.3 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught nine passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
38
31.4%
122
3
7
26.9%
3.2
Peyton Barber
37
30.6%
143
1
7
26.9%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
24
19.8%
57
0
6
23.1%
2.4
Marcus Mariota
1
0.8%
31
0
0
0.0%
31.0
Powered By Data Skrive