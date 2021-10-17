Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 46.5 -113 14.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has 122 rushing yards on 38 carries (24.4 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 10 catches for 42 yards (8.4 per game).

He has handled 38, or 31.4%, of his team's 121 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Jacobs averaged 71.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Broncos, 25.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Broncos, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are sixth in the league, allowing 85.4 yards per game.

This year the Broncos have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Jacobs rushed 15 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown.

Jacobs also added 19 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 88 yards (29.3 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught nine passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 38 31.4% 122 3 7 26.9% 3.2 Peyton Barber 37 30.6% 143 1 7 26.9% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 24 19.8% 57 0 6 23.1% 2.4 Marcus Mariota 1 0.8% 31 0 0 0.0% 31.0

Powered By Data Skrive