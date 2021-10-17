October 17, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

46.5

-113

14.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has 122 rushing yards on 38 carries (24.4 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 10 catches for 42 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has handled 38, or 31.4%, of his team's 121 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Jacobs averaged 71.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Broncos, 25.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Broncos, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are sixth in the league, allowing 85.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Broncos have given up three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Jacobs rushed 15 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Jacobs also added 19 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Jacobs has racked up 88 yards (29.3 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

38

31.4%

122

3

7

26.9%

3.2

Peyton Barber

37

30.6%

143

1

7

26.9%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

24

19.8%

57

0

6

23.1%

2.4

Marcus Mariota

1

0.8%

31

0

0

0.0%

31.0

