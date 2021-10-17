October 17, 2021
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Fields' Chicago Bears (3-2) and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

197.5

-114

0.5

-295

18.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He also has 59 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 11.8 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.0% of the time while running the ball 55.0% of the time.
  • Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

1

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The 233.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Fields has thrown for 388 passing yards over his last three games (129.3 per game) and has a 50.9% completion percentage (29-of-57), throwing one touchdown pass with one interception.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

31

25.4%

20

261

0

2

18.2%

Allen Robinson II

29

23.8%

17

181

1

3

27.3%

Cole Kmet

19

15.6%

10

81

0

1

9.1%

