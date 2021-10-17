Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) makes a pass during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Fields' Chicago Bears (3-2) and the Green Bay Packers (4-1) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 197.5 -114 0.5 -295 18.5 -112

Bears vs. Packers Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields has passed for 458 yards (91.6 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes (37-for-72), with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He also has 59 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 11.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.0% of the time while running the ball 55.0% of the time.

Fields accounts for 19.4% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 72 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 1 2+ Pass TDs 0 1+ Rush TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The 233.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Fields threw for 111 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

Fields has thrown for 388 passing yards over his last three games (129.3 per game) and has a 50.9% completion percentage (29-of-57), throwing one touchdown pass with one interception.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 31 25.4% 20 261 0 2 18.2% Allen Robinson II 29 23.8% 17 181 1 3 27.3% Cole Kmet 19 15.6% 10 81 0 1 9.1%

